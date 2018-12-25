Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-25 20:29:30 -0600') }} basketball Edit

NC Private School Sports Basketball Top Five

P1etm8lp2folk3owduq4
Carolina Day & Asheville School scramble for loose ball in last year's state finals
MIKE WILLIAMS • NCPrivateSchoolSports.com
Senior Editor

4A 1.CANNON..7-2..Defeated Rabun Gap, & Ravenscroft—This week—Carolina Invitational 2.NORTH RALEIGH..8-2..Defeated Cary Christian lost to Latin & Cardinal Gibbons—This week—John Wall Invitational 3...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}