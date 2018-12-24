Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-24 19:24:46 -0600') }} basketball Edit

NC Private School Boys Basketball Top Five

Sfdgmilbq2wnwc49e9xv
Greg Gantt...Trinity Christian
MIKE WILLIAMS • NCPrivateSchoolSports.com
Senior Editor

Our pre Christmas NC Private School Sports Bys Basketball Top Five reveals some shuffling among the ranks in the lower three classifications but wholesale changes in the 4A ranks. Carmel Christian...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}