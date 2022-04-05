Late Rally Carries Rocky Mount by Kerr Vance
Rocky Mount Academy exploded for nine sixth inning runs to break open a tight contest and roll to a 11-4 win over Kerr Vance in a game played Tuesday at Benny Alexander Field IN Rocky Mount. The c...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news